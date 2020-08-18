FABIAN--James. The Board and staff of The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration, Inc., a non-profit serving the Greater New York Metropolitan area by providing donor eye tissue for sight-saving cornea transplants, are deeply saddened by the passing of our President James Fabian, Esq. He generously contributed his expertise toward guiding and supporting our mission for more than 18 years serving as a Director, Secretary (2005-2009), Vice President (2009-2015) and President (2015-2020). His counsel and leadership have been instrumental, if not key, to our sustained success. During his tenure on the Board, he helped The Eye-Bank provide the beautiful gift of sight to more than 20,000 New Yorkers. With heartfelt condolences, Patricia Dahl, Executive Director/CEO and Board of Directors, The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store