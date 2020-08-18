1/
JAMES FABIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FABIAN--James. The Board and staff of The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration, Inc., a non-profit serving the Greater New York Metropolitan area by providing donor eye tissue for sight-saving cornea transplants, are deeply saddened by the passing of our President James Fabian, Esq. He generously contributed his expertise toward guiding and supporting our mission for more than 18 years serving as a Director, Secretary (2005-2009), Vice President (2009-2015) and President (2015-2020). His counsel and leadership have been instrumental, if not key, to our sustained success. During his tenure on the Board, he helped The Eye-Bank provide the beautiful gift of sight to more than 20,000 New Yorkers. With heartfelt condolences, Patricia Dahl, Executive Director/CEO and Board of Directors, The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved