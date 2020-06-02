FEDIGAN--Rev. James J., S.J., on May 31, 2020. Loved, cherished and survived by his brothers Eugene, John, Robert, and Michael, and his sisters Eileen, Catherine, and Maryellen, 46 nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews, along with his Jesuit brothers. Predeceased by brothers Christopher and Kenneth and sister Maureen. Services are private. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. A public memorial Mass for his family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, NY, NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, 718-654-0500.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store