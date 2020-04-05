FINKE--James. Veteran of two wars and a peripatetic pioneer tech executive, died peacefully in Hampton, New Hampshire on March 27. He was 93. Jim was educated in the Buffalo, New York public schools and received degrees from Williams College, Oxford and Harvard Law School. During a long career, he lived in seven countries, and worked for Raytheon, Motorola, General Electric, Data General and was President of Commodore International. He was predeceased by his wife Jo- Anne. He is survived by his partner Rya Zobel of Charlestown, son Eric (Junko Ogihara) of Culver City, California, daughter Kristin Nealon (James) of Exeter, New Hampshire, daughter Sigrid of Plymouth, Minnesota, and daughter Carlin (Brian Gilmore) of Petaluma, California, and nine grandchildren - Rory, Katherine, Maureen, Liam, Toscana, Aidan, William, Halle and Mireia. For further information, go to www.remickgendron.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020