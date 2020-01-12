FITZGERALD--James W. Died December 28, 2019 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, 71 years old. Born February 25, 1948 in El Paso, Texas, Jim and his siblings creatively tested the limits of their parents' patience. He graduated from Regis University, class of '69. Guided by his Jesuit education, the young Texan believed that every inquiry could be intellectual, a spirit he brought to his career in publishing. He was an editor at Arno Press, Times Books, The Dial Press, Doubleday, and St. Martin's Press. In 2003, he founded the James Fitzgerald Agency. Predeceased by his parents Ellen and James, and brother Keith. Survived by his sister Suzanne Wallis, brother Scott, sister-in-law Jan, daughters Zoe Cauley and Farrar Lannon, son James, granddaughter Eulalea Cauley, and nephews Kyle and Eric, and many beloved friends. Memorial services will be held in Santa Fe and NYC in April.



