FLEISHELL--James Lee. Captain (Ret.) James Lee Fleishell, USCG. September 23, 1927 -- August 7, 2019. James Lee Fleishell died peacefully at his home in Chester, CT on August 7th, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma (Deveau), his four children, James J. of East Lyme, CT, Thomas S. of Montville, NJ, Anne Kelly (John) of Wilton, CT and Mary Lee Tucker (John) of Medfield, MA and his five grandchildren. Jim, was born in Washington, D.C. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1950 and received a Masters degree in Public Administration from George Washington University. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for the next 30 years, retiring as a Captain. His assignments included command of the Cutter, USS Mackinac (Staten Island, NY) and shore commands as Commander, Group Long Island Sound, and Captain of the Port of New York (1976-1980). As Captain of the Port, he received the Legion of Merit award, pinned on him by Mayor Edward Koch, who thanked him for directing Coast Guard operational forces during the nation's 1976 Bicentennial celebration in New York harbor. He was recognized by the Governor of New Jersey for leading efforts to ameliorate the impact of severe chemical explosions, fire and various oil spills in the waters of New Jersey. Upon retirement from the Coast Guard, Jim worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as the Executive Director of the New York Harbor Festival and later joined General Dynamics in their Electric Boat Division in New London, CT. Information on funeral services can be found at http://www.fultontherouxnew london.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019