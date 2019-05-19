Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FLYNN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLYNN--James Patrick. Wednesday morning, Tulsa lost a true humanitarian whose greatest talent was helping other people through the most challenging moments of their lives. James P. Flynn was born in New York City on November 30, 1936, to the late John T. Flynn and Catherine B. (Mulcahy) Flynn. He passed away on May 15, 2019 after a sudden illness. James graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Cum Laude, and then obtained his M.D. from St. Louis University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency at New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center before being drafted by the U.S. Army where he served two years as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corp. He was an attending physician in the Department of Radiology at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ for 17 years. He was on the faculty in the Departments of Radiation Oncology at UMDNJ in Newark, New Jersey and Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. While pursuing his medical degree at St. Louis University, Jim met the love of his life Jane, a vivacious, caring, and charismatic nurse who became his wife of 57 years. Jim and Jane moved to Tulsa in 1992, when Jim joined the Radiation Oncology team at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, where he practiced until his retirement in 2018. Jim founded the very first radiation department and made numerous contributions. Most importantly, Jim was an unparalleled advocate for his patients and a leader in his field of practice. His willingness to authentically give of himself allowed him to form unimaginably close bonds with his patients and staff, chaining their lives for the better forever. The most important achievement in Jim's life was being a kind and loving husband and father. Jim and Jane were both amazingly generous, loving, and kind people who touched many lives. They maintained residences in both Tulsa, Oklahoma and Lake George, New York and loved nothing more than filling their lake house with family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jane C. Flynn, their infant son Peter, as well as his brother Jack Flynn. He is survived by his son, Daniel Flynn of New York, NY; daughters Cassie Flynn of Albany, NY and Maribeth Flynn Donohue and her husband Rob of Summit, NJ; granddaughters Madeline Grace Donohue and Margaret Mary Donohue, both of Summit, NJ. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219. 614-416-1021, oppeace.org Ninde Funeral & Cremation: 918-742-5556 ninde.com Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

