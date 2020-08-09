1938 - 2020

James F. Cerone of New York, NY, died March 22, 2020. President of James F. Cerone, LTD., he was a former Senior Consultant and Equity Principal at Milliman & Robertson, Inc (M&R) Chicago and Executive Vice President of the Travelers Insurance Property Casualty Corporation.



Born October 7, 1938 in East Orange, NJ. He earned a B. S. in Business Administration from Villanova and a M. B. A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business. Beloved husband of Victoria L. Cerone, James is also survived by his father-in-law Kenneth L. Eckardt; nephews and nieces John C., Geoffrey, Jonathan, Joseph, Christine, Jacklyn, Sarah, Penelope, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Jensen Cerone. He was predeceased by his parents, Anne T. and James N. Cerone; brother Joseph F. Cerone; sister-in-law Josephine Cerone; and nephew J. Gregory Cerone.



James loved his wife Victoria, his family, his friends, his work, art, good red wine, a good cigar, and New York jazz, especially the music of Stan Kenton. As a young man he played the flugelhorn in clubs with his musician friends. He continued to practice the horn throughout life and the last song he was playing was "The Trouble With Hello Is Goodbye" (Bergman, 1974). So true; he will be truly missed.



Funeral was from O'Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, NJ. Entombment was at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair, NJ.

