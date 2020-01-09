FRIEND--James Stevens, passed away in Manhattan on January 7, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Joan (Stuart). He was the cherished father of Adam and Kevin, and father-in-law of Lisa (Kosh) and Jodi Burk. He loved being Poppy to his grandsons Zachary, Jared, and Alex, and he also loved Jodi's daughter Madison. He was born on August 3, 1943 in Manhattan and was raised in Brooklyn. Jim practiced ophthalmology in Staten Island from 1972 until retiring in 2008. A graveside service will be held January 9 at 1:30pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 685 Fairview Ave., Fairview, NJ 07022.



