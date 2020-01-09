JAMES FRIEND (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES FRIEND.
Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
685 Fairview Ave.
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRIEND--James Stevens, passed away in Manhattan on January 7, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Joan (Stuart). He was the cherished father of Adam and Kevin, and father-in-law of Lisa (Kosh) and Jodi Burk. He loved being Poppy to his grandsons Zachary, Jared, and Alex, and he also loved Jodi's daughter Madison. He was born on August 3, 1943 in Manhattan and was raised in Brooklyn. Jim practiced ophthalmology in Staten Island from 1972 until retiring in 2008. A graveside service will be held January 9 at 1:30pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 685 Fairview Ave., Fairview, NJ 07022.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.