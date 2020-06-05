GEBHARDT--Retired NYPD Lt. James Howard, of Rego Park, NY passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 26, 2020. Born on November 2, 1934, he was 85 years old. Jim was a member of the force for 35 years, serving as President of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association from 1977-1991. He graduated in the inaugural class of John Jay College of Criminal Justice where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1969 and went on to earn his Juris Doctorate from New York Law in 1974. Jim is survived by his daughter Lori Devlin and her husband John, daughter Lee Robin Gebhardt, sisters Marilyn Nalewaiski (New Jersey), Barbara Curtis (Washington) and Jeanne Sohl (Florida), his grandchildren Catherine Devlin, Anja Kerkapoly and James Kerkapoly, and his former wife Connylee Gebhardt. Arrangements to be determined. Donations in his name may be made to New York Police & Fire Widows & Children's Benefit Fund. 48192.thankyou4caring.org/
Published in New York Times on Jun. 5, 2020.