GLYNN--James J., 81, of Babylon, NY on May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Glynn. Loving father of Jim, Michael, Jack, and Jeanne. Dear grandfather of Kathryn, Emma, Betsy, James, Christine, Eve, Jack, Thomas, Emmett, Teddy, Anna, and Mary. Visitation Tuesday, May 14th from 2-4:30pm and 7- 9:30pm at Chapey Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy, W. Islip, NY 11795. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 11:15am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Babylon, NY.
Published in The New York Times on May 13, 2019