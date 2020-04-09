GOLDMAN--James A., PhD., of Brooklyn, NY, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning at the age of 84. Former Dean and Academic Administrator at New York City College of Technology (CUNY), 1971-99. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Schwartz and his twin brother, Jack. Jim was an active member of Congregation B'nai Avraham, Brooklyn Heights Synagogue, Congregation Mt. Sinai and Kane Street Synagogue in Brooklyn, and Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan. A generous man and eager mind, we will miss him very much. Baruch Dayan Emet. Online memorial service with Rabbi Weintraub is planned for Sunday, April 19th at 11am. Contact B'nai Avraham or Kane Street Synagogue for Zoom log-in ID.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2020