Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES GOODMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOODMAN--James Neil, died peacefully at his home in Manhattan at age 90, on September 3, 2019. Jim was deeply loved and greatly admired for his honesty, generosity, warm heart, perennial optimism, and wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends. An influential art dealer who recently celebrated his namesake gallery's 60th anniversary, A founding member of the Art Dealers Association of America, he served two terms as president, from 1994 to 1997. Jim built many noteworthy private collections, and was known for his trustworthiness and collaborative nature. Jim enjoyed mentoring young art dealers, who appreciated his support and encouragement. Born in Rochester, NY to Abraham and Fanny Posmantur Goodman, Jim was preceded in death by his three siblings, Sylvia, Howard, and Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Komaroff Goodman; daughter, Jill Goodman and her partner Marshall Miles; daughter, Laura Goodman, and her husband Evan Leventhal; son, Drew Goodman and his wife Myra; two grandchildren, Jeff and Marea Goodman; brother-in-law Dr. Tony Komaroff and his wife, Dr. Lydia-Villa Komaroff; and by his loyal dog, Sarge. The family would like to thank Jim's extended family for their ongoing support and devotion: Jim's doctor, David Silverman; Aktar Hossain, Ike Boakye and Geraldine Roland for their loving care; and Patsy Tompkins, James Goodman Gallery's veteran director, as well as the gallery staff, past and present, for their dedication and many kindnesses. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



GOODMAN--James Neil, died peacefully at his home in Manhattan at age 90, on September 3, 2019. Jim was deeply loved and greatly admired for his honesty, generosity, warm heart, perennial optimism, and wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends. An influential art dealer who recently celebrated his namesake gallery's 60th anniversary, A founding member of the Art Dealers Association of America, he served two terms as president, from 1994 to 1997. Jim built many noteworthy private collections, and was known for his trustworthiness and collaborative nature. Jim enjoyed mentoring young art dealers, who appreciated his support and encouragement. Born in Rochester, NY to Abraham and Fanny Posmantur Goodman, Jim was preceded in death by his three siblings, Sylvia, Howard, and Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Komaroff Goodman; daughter, Jill Goodman and her partner Marshall Miles; daughter, Laura Goodman, and her husband Evan Leventhal; son, Drew Goodman and his wife Myra; two grandchildren, Jeff and Marea Goodman; brother-in-law Dr. Tony Komaroff and his wife, Dr. Lydia-Villa Komaroff; and by his loyal dog, Sarge. The family would like to thank Jim's extended family for their ongoing support and devotion: Jim's doctor, David Silverman; Aktar Hossain, Ike Boakye and Geraldine Roland for their loving care; and Patsy Tompkins, James Goodman Gallery's veteran director, as well as the gallery staff, past and present, for their dedication and many kindnesses. A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close