JAMES GOODMAN

Guest Book
  • "Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family."
    - Simone Taylor
  • "Dear Jim, with a heart as big as the entire West Side. A..."
    - Marshall and Nina Brickman
  • "Jim was a great colleague and a wonderful friend. I have..."
    - Marvin Ross Friedman
  • "A lovely man with vast knowledge of the art world ."
    - Clayre Haft
  • "I'll never forget when Jim visited me years ago during my..."
    - Patricia Schmidt
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOODMAN--James. The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) mourns the loss of James Goodman, a Past President and Founding Member of ADAA. Jim was a consummate art dealer whose loyalty to, and support of, the organization was instrumental in its growth and development. He was well respected amongst his peers and was known for his trustworthiness and collaborative nature. Jim recently celebrated his gallery's 60th anniversary, building many significant private collections throughout that time. The Association expresses its sincere condolences to Jim's family, friends, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to the Central Park Conservancy, or to Tri-State Public Communications, Inc. c/o Robin Hood Radio. Andrew Schoelkopf, President
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.