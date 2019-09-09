GOODMAN--James. The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) mourns the loss of James Goodman, a Past President and Founding Member of ADAA. Jim was a consummate art dealer whose loyalty to, and support of, the organization was instrumental in its growth and development. He was well respected amongst his peers and was known for his trustworthiness and collaborative nature. Jim recently celebrated his gallery's 60th anniversary, building many significant private collections throughout that time. The Association expresses its sincere condolences to Jim's family, friends, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be sent to the Central Park Conservancy, or to Tri-State Public Communications, Inc. c/o Robin Hood Radio. Andrew Schoelkopf, President



