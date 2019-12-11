|
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Paul the Apostle
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Old St. Patrick's Cathedral
GRAY--James. James (Jim) Eugene Gray, 80, loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in New York City after a third heroic battle with cancer. Jim was born on Feb. 28, 1939 in Wichita, KS to Bernard Lincoln Gray and Mary Coralie (Ling) Gray. After growing up in Weslaco, TX, he attended the University of Texas at Austin and received his degree in Business Administration. Jim began an illustrious retail career with Federated Department Stores in 1961 as an executive trainee at Foley's in Houston. Over the next 27 years, his career at Los Angeles-based Bullock's included positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming Chairman of Bullock's. Jim became president of Burdines in Florida in 1988 and was president of Macy's East from 1994 to 2007 when he retired. In addition to his successful career in retail, Jim had many passions, including golf, snow skiing, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his life in Florida where he spent many hours catching redfish in his boat with his constant companion and fishing buddy, his miniature Schnauzer, Pearl. Jim's membership in the Weslaco High School marching band, began his life-long fascination with parades. One of his greatest pleasures was the Annual Macy's Day Parade on Thanksgiving in New York City. He was immediately recognizable by family, friends and co-workers in his black cowboy hat and Macy's Parade jacket. He also loved nothing more than planning and enjoying joint vacations with the Gray and O'Hara families. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of more than 31 years, Sheila O'Hara Gray, his two beloved children, Laurine Gray Nazworth (Bryan) and James Bernard Gray (Susan); his stepson, James Mulrooney; his three brothers, Richard Everett Gray (Linda), Michael Bernard Gray and David Dean Gray (Susan). He is also survived by seven adored grandchildren: Caroline, Jenna, Victoria, Andrew, Michael, Olivia and Stephen. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janet Sue Gray, and his stepson Kyle Mulrooney. Jim Gray was known for his love of family, his unending patience, intelligence, generosity, dry humor, dedication, fair- mindedness, kindness, leadership, unassuming manner and humility. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle at 9th Ave. and W. 60th St. in NYC. Interment will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Old St. Patrick's Cathedral at 263 Mulberry St., NYC. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jim's honor can be made to The Paulist Fathers, 415 W. 59th St., NY, 10019, or the .
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019
