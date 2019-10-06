HANNON --James, M.D. of New York City died at the age of 84 on September 11th, 2019. Dr. Hannon earned his medical degree at UCD, Ireland, and came to New York in 1962. During the Vietnam War, he was a Senior Surgeon (Lt. Commander) in the U.S. Public Health Service. As President of the Celtic Medical Society he was instrumental in changing the rules to accept women members. He practiced Psychiatry in New York until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife Noelle Hannon, Ph.D., his cherished daughter, Deirdre, son-in-law, Andy, sisters Mary and Marguerite, grandchildren James and Andrea, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a committed New Yorker, a witty and generous man with a deep love of literature and music. He will be profoundly missed.



