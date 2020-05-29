HARRISON--James. The trustees, staff and Fellows of the Bogliasco Foundation lament the passing of our Co-Founder, Inaugural Director and Chairman Emeritus, James Harrison. Jim's keen intelligence and wide experience in the worlds of music and academia gave him the vision to establish our residential study center in Italy, which will soon celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary. Since 1996, the Foundation has welcomed nearly 1100 artists and scholars from sixty-two countries. We extend our sincere condolences to his family. Page Ashley, Chair





