HAYES--James E., "Jim" of Garden City, NY passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in New York, NY to William E. and Evelyn V. Hayes. He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Hughes), parents, and brother John W. Hayes. Loving father of Maureen (John) Beck, William (Catherine) Hayes, Stephen Hayes, Eileen (Robert) Campanale, Martin (Dawn) Hayes, and Michael (Marie) Hayes. He had 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of St. John's University and St. John's School of Law; a founding partner of O'Connor & Hayes PC and admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States. Jim was an avid reader; enjoyed golf and travelled extensively. He will be remembered as a true gentleman devoted to his family, faith, and profession and will be greatly missed.



