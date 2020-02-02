JAMES HELLMUTH (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Trinity-St John's Church
1142 Broadway
Hewlett, NY 11557
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity- St. John's Church
Hewlett, NY
View Map
Obituary
HELLMUTH--James G. July 31, 1923 - January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Daphne, and sons James, Jr. (Jay) and Timothy. Also survived by his nieces Suzanne Hellmuth, Alexandra Wernink and Alison Cody, and nephews Bill and Peter Hellmuth. Jim served in WWII and was a Yale and George Washington Law School graduate. His long career included finance, politics, and non-profit boards. Contributions may be made to Giegengack Track Memorial Fund, Yale Athletics, Attn: Susan Haase, P.O. Box 208216, New Haven, CT 06520. Memorial service will be Friday, June 12 at Trinity- St. John's Church, Hewlett, New York at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020
bullet World War II
