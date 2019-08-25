Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES HENDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENDERSON--Professor James Augustus, Jr., Professor James A. Henderson, Jr., iconic legal mind and special master dies at 81. Born February 6, 1938, died July 2, 2019. Born in Miami, Florida. Jim graduated from Coral Gables High School '55, then onto Princeton University, '59 earning a BA in English. He then went to Harvard Law School and met his wife of 59 years, Marcia Dustan Henderson in Boston. Jim received his initial law degree in 1962, clerked for Judge Warren L. Jones of the United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, in Jacksonville, FL then returned to Harvard to obtain an LL.M in 1964. He then began his lifelong pursuit of academic excellence and joined the faculty at the Boston University School of Law, where he taught for 20 years. In 1984, Jim moved to Ithaca, NY, to the Cornell Law School, where he was named the Frank B. Ingersoll Professor of Law and taught for 29 years. He also taught on sabbatical at The UC at Boulder, UVA, and Brooklyn Law Schools. Jim was acclaimed by colleagues and students alike as a gentle and kind presence in the law school halls. Jim's scholarly work beyond the classroom was demonstrated by the work he wrote and published over the course of five decades. His law school textbooks included The Torts Process (nine editions.), Products Liability: Problem and Process (eight editions.) and Torts: Cases and Materials (four editions.), and he authored over 80 scholarly law review articles - his main passion as a legal scholar. Jim's nationally recognized expertise in the areas of torts and products liability led him to appointments by the American Law Institute as co-reporter to the Restatement of Torts (3rd): Products Liability and co-advisor to the Restatement of Torts (3rd): Torts, with his long standing co-author and friend Professor Aaron Twerski of the Brooklyn Law School. They would both go on to serve as co-Special Masters in the World Trade Center Disaster Site Litigation, which supported the 9/11 rescue workers fund. He also received the R. Ammi Cutter Distinguished Award from the American Law Institute (1997) and the Robert B. McKay Law Professor Award (2011) from the American Bar Association for professors of law who have shown advancement to justice, scholarship and the legal profession, demonstrated by contributions in the field of tort, trial practice, or insurance law. His greatest honor was as the recipient of the William L. Prosser Award, Outstanding Contributions to Tort Scholarship Tort Section, from the American Association of Law Schools in 2014. His lifelong love of tort scholarship kept him writing daily until the end of his life. He is survived by his wife Marcia, his son James D. Henderson of Stow, MA. (wife Morgan Kennedy Henderson, children Jacob and Rhiannon) and daughter Katherine Henderson Helber of Moraga, California (husband Benjamin Helber, children, Kai and Emmaline). He is also survived by many dear friends, peers in the legal world, and friends who felt like family. He was a big man in many ways, with an iconic mind and will be missed dearly for many years to come. The family asks that gifts in memory of Jim be made to Cornell Law School, direct to the Professor James A. Henderson, Jr. Memorial Fund. Send gifts to Cornell Law School, G28 Hughes Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853. Or to his alma mater in memory of James A. Henderson, Jr. '59 to Friends of Princeton Football, PO Box 5356, Princeton, NJ 08543. A memorial will be held at the Cornell Law School on November 3, 2019.



