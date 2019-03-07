HOULIHAN--James G., We mourn the passing of our dear friend and longtime client, James G. Houlihan. Jim was the founder, architect and leader of the esteemed and highly successful Houlihan-Parnes Realtors, an enterprise of pioneering and prolific property owners. Above all, Jim will be remembered for a life of genuine integrity and benevolence. He was a gift to all who knew and loved him. Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Houlihan Family. Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP and Andy Albstein
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019