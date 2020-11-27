1928 - 2020
James Joseph "Jim" Neville, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, November 26, after a brief stay at the Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Riverhead, New York. A proud fifty-five-year resident of the Lenox Hill neighborhood in Manhattan, Jim was 92 years old at the time of his death.
Born June 26, 1928, in Brooklyn, Jim was the son of James Joseph Neville, Jr., and the former Frances Rose Berkowitz. He grew up on Central Avenue in that borough along with his older sisters, Rose, Frances, and Anne, and his younger brother, Bill.
A 1945 graduate of Regis High School in Manhattan, Jim then entered St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, from which he was graduated in 1949. A year later, he was drafted into the United States Army and enrolled in Officer Candidate School. After serving stateside for two years during the Korean conflict, he transferred into the Army Reserve in 1952.
Jim met Jean Wilde, the woman who would become his wife, during a particularly memorable stay in the Rockaways in the early 1950s. After their Brooklyn wedding on November 7, 1953, Jim and Jean shared nearly fifty years of marriage until Jean passed away in Manhattan early in 2003.
Jim enjoyed a long career as an advertising executive in New York City, brokering deals between various professional sports leagues and the major television networks, among numerous other projects. After leaving the advertising industry, he embarked on a number of independent business ventures, including a first-of-its-kind cellphone rental service for travelers visiting the city on business.
A devout Catholic, Jim attended Mass daily at his parish church, St. Vincent Ferrer, on Lexington Avenue, and was a welcome regular at his local watering hole, Finnegan's Wake, on First. Jim and Jean also took great pleasure in the city's wealth of cultural activities.
In addition to his devoted wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rose Bade, Frances Jacaruso, and Ann Neville, and by his brother Bill. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Maureen Neville, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania; several Berkowitz, Marrell, and Fruhauf cousins; and innumerable nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss their beloved Uncle Jim, most especially nephew Tom Collins of Laurel, New York, who was Jim's primary caregiver for the last several years.
Arrangements are being handled by the John Krtil Funeral Home at 1297 First Avenue in Manhattan. Due to current circumstances, a limited morning visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10:30 AM in the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, 869 Lexington Avenue. Graveside services will then be observed at the family's plot in Calvary Cemetery, Queens.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family kindly requests donations be made in Jim's name to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) of Cold Spring, Kentucky, or to the Marian Woods care facility in Hartsdale, New York.