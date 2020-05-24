JANNUZZO--James T. Jim died of cardiac arrest May 16, 2020 at the age of 69. After graduating from Colgate, he worked in NYC in the insurance industry. At Pfizer he was the Director of Risk Management and the Founder and President of Blue Whale Re Ltd., its captive insurance company. Jim also served terms as president and officer of NY RIMS (Risk & Insurance Management Society). 11 years ago, he and his wife Terry retired to their weekend home in a small Hudson Valley town, where he avidly pursued his hobbies. These included (but were not limited to): woodworking; machining; sporting clays; ham radio; rocketry; model building; computer technology (he was a Microsoft Certified Professional); and caring for 10 apple trees. Jim was a Type I diabetic for 52 years and managed his disease with extraordinary grace, fortitude, skill and humor. He very proudly received a 50-year medal (#4523) from Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. The total number of people alive today in the US with this medal is only about 3000. He is survived by Terry, his wife of 34 years, and sister Victoria Sweeney (Francis J.), brother Jeffrey A. (Anne-Marie), much loved nieces and nephew Kate, Kelly, Maura and Patrick, stepmother Arlyle and cat Fritzi. Jim, also known for his generosity, charm, and intelligence (member of Mensa) is and will be very much missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store