JEFFERSON--James Walter M.D. Aged 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Captiva, FL, on March 31, 2019. James Walter "Jeff" Jefferson was born on August 14, 1937 in Hempstead, NY to Thomas and Alice Jefferson. Dr. Jefferson attended Bucknell University where he graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin -Madison, graduating Alpha Omega Alpha. He served his internship at St. Luke's Hospital in New York City, and a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then completed a fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Chicago. Dr. Jefferson entered military service as a research cardiologist, after which he completed a residency in psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin. In 1965, Jeff married the love of his life, Susan Mary Cole, in New York City and they raised three children. He and his wife loved spending time together in Madison and Captiva with their children and grandchildren. Dr. Jefferson had a distinguished medical career, spanning more than five decades. He was Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, President of Healthcare Technology Systems, and a Distinguished Senior Scientist at the Madison Institute of Medicine. Dr. Jefferson made tremendous contributions to the field of medicine. He was a prolific author of medical journal articles, book chapters and books. An expert in his field, Dr. Jefferson was a highly respected lecturer nationally and internationally and the recipient of numerous awards. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alice Jefferson. Jeff is survived by his wife, Sue, of 53 years, his two daughters, Lara (Jefferson) Small and Shawn Jefferson, and his son, James Jefferson, and seven grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, medical colleagues and former students and patients. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:30pm to 8pm, in Madison, WI at Blackhawk Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Dane County (NAMI) online at: www.namidanecounty.org or mailed to NAMI Dane County, 2059 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

