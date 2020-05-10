JAMES JOHNSON
JOHNSON -- James F., a pediatrician in Binghamton then White Plains for more than 50 years, died May 6 at home in Chappaqua. He was 97. Gregarious and funny, he was a daily reader of The New York Times, beginning in 1948. He enjoyed Bible class and Torah study, handball, off-Broadway plays, movies, pies, orange sherbet and butter pecan ice cream. His wife, Stella, died in 2006. He is survived by three daughters, Niki, Margaret and Kate; a son, Peter; two daughters-in-law, Barba-ra and Tory; a son-in-law, Michael; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
