JAMES JOHNSON

JOHNSON--James A. 1943-2020. The board of trustees, staff, and the entire Carnegie Corporation of New York community extend their deepest condolences to the family of James A. Johnson, who served as a member of the Corporation's board of trustees from 1992 to 2000. Johnson died October 18, 2020, at his home in Washington, D.C., due to complications from a neurological condition. He was 76 years old. Known as an influential advisor in Democratic politics, Johnson held high-level positions on several presidential campaigns, and was the campaign manager during Vice President Walter Mondale's bid for president in 1984. Johnson pursued a career in business and helped lead numerous prominent institutions. At one point, he simultaneously chaired the federal mortgage lender Fannie Mae, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Brookings Institution. For the Corporation, Johnson served on the board's Investment Committee and chaired the Search Committee for the Presidency of the foundation in 1996-1997. He was also a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Johnson is survived by his wife, Heather Muir Kirby, a son, Alfred, a sister, and a grandson. Governor Thomas H. Kean, Chair, Board of Trustees, Carnegie Corporation of New York; Vartan Gregorian, President, Carnegie Corporation of New York





