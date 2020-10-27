1/1
JAMES KEANE
1981 - 2020
KEANE--James, III. James Aloysius Keane, III. Beloved son of Doranne M. and James Aloysius Keane, Jr. of New York City. Jamie, 39, passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, seven months after a cancer diagnosis and chemo regimen wore down his body and exhausted his strength. Born in New York City on May 9, 1981, Jamie graduated from Xavier High School in Manhattan and the University of Vermont, and immediately embarked on a career in finance. For the past 13 years, Jamie was a valued team member at The Teixeira Loughran Group, a small wealth management boutique within UBS Financial Services. Jamie lived in Bedford, NY with his adored fiancee and soul mate, Haley Olam. A much-loved man, Jamie also will be missed every day by a wide circle of aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. We were heaven-blessed to have Jamie in our lives for 39 years. We will gather for a visitation at Gannon Funeral Home, 152 E. 28th St., NYC, on Wednesday, October 28, from 8am to 9:30am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, 375 Second Ave. (22nd St.), New York City, at 10am Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 43 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jamie's name to Swim Across America/Making Waves to Fight Cancer @ swimacrossamerica.org. Jamie won his fight with a mortal enemy through his remarkable determination to face down cancer with dignity and kindness. A Celebration of Jamie's life will be announced at a later date.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Gannon Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
Funeral services provided by
Gannon Funeral Home Inc.
152 East 28th Street
New York, NY 10016
(212) 532-6579
