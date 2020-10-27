JAMES KEANE

KEANE--James Aloysius III, Dear Jamie: it was a joy to have you in our life. We shared a passion for good food and trying out the hottest new bars and restaurants. Bayley Hazen Blue, Grey Goose vodka, Levain cookies, and meats smoked in a Green Egg never will taste the same without you. Your wicked wit and quick laugh made even the simplest occasion an event to remember. We never heard you speak negatively of anyone: your kindness was immeasurable. While your passing has unraveled the threads that held us together physically, your grace and courage in confronting cancer is a life lesson that will live within us forever. Love Always, Aunt Cathy & Uncle Merrill





