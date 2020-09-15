KUNEN--James. The Rudin Family and all of our associates at the Rudin Management Company are greatly saddened by the passing of James Kunen. Jim worked with the Rudin family for 43 years as Senior Vice President in charge of Design and Construction, followed by 12 years as a consultant to the company. He oversaw the construction of all our buildings between 1958 and 2001 and was always the complete professional in terms of his knowledge, creativity, work ethic and leadership, as well as his remarkably calm, thoughtful demeanor in addressing every challenge. He was always a gentleman, in every sense of the word. Jim was extremely well respected in the New York City construction industry and played a major role in Rudin Management's success. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jim's wife, Mona, his two daughters, Sara and Julie, his son, David, and their families. We feel like we have lost a member of our family and will always be grateful for everything he taught us and contributed. Eric & Bill Rudin Rudin Management Co.





