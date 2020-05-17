LEARY--James F., died December 21, 2019 in Dallas, age 89. He lived and raised his family with his wife Joanna in Westchester County, NY. Jim had a BS from Georgetown University, an MBA from NYU, and completed Harvard's presitigious AMP program. After service in the Marines, he had a long career in banking and finance, based first in New York and then Dallas. He is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Pam (Duncan Goldie-Morrison) and Neil (Tsion), grandchildren, Noah and Quinn Leary, and stepson, Michael Anderson. His daughter, Beth Mosher and sister, Cornelia Holbert predeceased him. Jim was a great father, and a kind and generous friend and mentor to many. To share a memory, visit legacy.com. A celebration of Jim's life will be held when possible.
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.