LINDENBAUM--James A., age 65, died of complications of pneumonia on March 22, 2019 in New York City. He is survived by his mother Pearl Alberts Lindenbaum of Lake Worth, FL, and formerly of Ft. Lee, NJ, his uncle Leslie Alberts of Florida and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father Israel Lindenbaum, and his sister Carey of Hawaii. Graveside services to follow. Donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LINDENBAUM.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019