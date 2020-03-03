Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LIPTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





LIPTON--James. September 19, 1926 - March 2, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI. Mother, Betty Weinberg Lipton, a school teacher and Father, Lawrence Lipton, a poet and chronicler of the Beat Generation. He passed peacefully with his wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, by his side. In the 1950s he studied acting with Stella Adler and Harold Clurman in New York and soon had roles in the theater and TV... appeared on the Guiding Light for 10 years... worked steadily in the theater... became head writer for several popular soap operas and wrote book and lyrics to two Broadway plays, Nowhere to Go but Up and Sherry... he produced The Might Gents on Broadway starring Morgan Freeman. He was creator, writer and Executive Producer of Jimmy Carter's Inaugural Gala, the first Presidential concert ever televised and went on to produce several network TV events for the White House. His three hour NBC special, The Road to China with Bob Hope was the fast American entertainment program from the People's Republic. He was Executive Producer for 12 Bob Hope NBC Birthday Specials and numerous TV network shows around the world with major stars. In addition to his novel, Mirrors, for which he also wrote the screenplay for the made for TV movie, he is the author of the non-fiction classic, Exaltation of Larks, in print since 1968 and a memoir, Inside Inside. He created the story and teleplay for Copacabana, adapted for TV. In the 1990s he created, along with a couple members of the Actors Studio, a Master's Degree Program based on his own studies forming the Actors Studio Drama School at the New School University. He served as its devoted Dean for 10 years. After 10 years the school moved to Pace University. Inside the Actors Studio show seen in 125 countries on Bravo evolved from his sessions with members of the acting community. He has served as Vice President on the Actors Studio Board for many years. He's a recipient of an Emmy Award, Lifetime Emmy Award, Ace Award, 20 Emmy nominations, Critics Choice Award, three Producer of the Year awards, French Chevalier de l'order des Arts et des Lettres award and many others. He's been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. He was an accomplished pilot, an eternal optimist, equestrian, storyteller and loyal friend. His spirit, curiosity and passion will always be an enduring inspiration to those he left behind. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Actors Fund, 729 Seventh Ave. 10 Fl. NY NY 10019, 212.221.7300 tel. www.actorsfund.org Visitation will be at Campbell Funeral Home, 1070 Madison Ave., NY NY, March 5 and March 6, 12:00-2:00pm and 4:00-8:00pm. Come to the edge....and they flew. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

