LIPTON--James. The Board of Directors, Officers, Membership, and Staff of The Actors Studio mourn the passing of our esteemed colleague, James Lipton, former Dean of The Actors Studio Drama School and a vital force in the history of our institution. Mr. Lipton made an invaluable contribution as the creator, writer, executive producer and dynamic host of the acclaimed television series "Inside The Actors Studio." The program was viewed in 94 million households in America and appeared in more than 125 countries worldwide during his 23 years at the helm. Former Actors Studio president Paul Newman was the first guest when the show debuted in 1994, followed over the years by a distinguished and diverse roster of the most accomplished actors, screenwriters, playwrights, composers and directors working in the profession. The New York Times wrote of the series, "In Mr. Lipton's guest chair, actors cease being stars for a while and become artists and teachers." Mr. Lipton won an Emmy Award, a Critics' Choice Award and received France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his work on the series. The Actors Studio will be forever in his debt. We send our heartfelt condolences to his devoted wife, Kedakai, and to Jim we say, "Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino Co-Presidents, The Actors Studio



