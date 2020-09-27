JAMES LONIGRO

LONIGRO--James. AKA Geronimo Sands made his transition on May 27, 2020. He left behind a theatrical legacy that spanned almost eight decades of his life. He was an award winning graduate of AADA and went on to run the Priscilla Beach Theatre in Plymouth, MA for 50 years where he worked with iconic stars like Tallulah Bankhead, Veronica Lake, and Pat Carroll. Andre' Bishop, head of Lincoln Center, remarked that, "Everybody I know (including myself) who worked at the priscilla beach theatre in the summer left there smarter and better and determined to live a life in the theatre." There has been an influx of testimonials in response to his passing remarking his transformative power in young adult lives to inspire them to be the best they could be and believe in themselves. His imprint on every life that he touched will remain forever profound in our hearts. Fly Jimmy onto your next adventure. Looking forward to seeing you again.





