JAMES LUDWIG

LUDWIG--James J. "Jim" Born in New York City on July 7, 1925, a 70-plus year resident of San Francisco and Woodside, CA, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in his home in Woodside surrounded by his family. Jim was the beloved husband of Patricia Settle Dobos Ludwig; the devoted father of Jessica (Mrs. Raymond) Kolbe of Carpentaria, CA and Nicole (Mrs. Robert) McLeod of Arroyo Grande, CA, daughters with his former wife, Judith Chase Cooley; Lisa (Mrs. Andrew) Duffell of Hillsborough, CA, daughter with his deceased wife, Eileen Denari Ludwig, step-father of Theodore Dobos (Stacey) of Hillsborough, CA and Matthew Dobos of San Mateo, CA; grandfather of Sarah, Lauren, and Jonathan McLeod and Ryan and William Duffell; and step-grandfather of Theodore Dobos, Jr. and Spencer Grace Dobos. Jim grew up on Park Avenue in New York City and his ancestry traces back to a Portuguese physician on Columbus' ship, the Santa Maria. His father, Jesse J. Ludwig, was a banker who every day fed carrots to the hoofed stock in the Central Park Zoo, and peanuts to the squirrels and cracked corn to the pigeons in Central Park. His mother, Constance Allman Ludwig, of Philadelphia, PA, headed the Nurses Aid Program in New York City during WWII. Jim's paternal grandfather was a New York City pioneer department store founder on 14th Street and an original 5% owner of the New York Giants baseball team. At age 16, Jim graduated from the Horace Mann School in Riverdale, NY, and entered Yale University. In 1943, at age 18, Jim's studies at Yale were interrupted when he was drafted into military service for the United States Army during World War II. Jim fought as a combat infantryman and platoon radio operator with the 7th Armored Division during the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. After his service in the War, Jim returned to Yale to complete his Bachelor of Arts Degree with top grades in English Literature with the Class of 1947, and served as Class Secretary and a Member of the Class Council. Jim had a lifelong dedication to his alma maters, and organized several Horace Mann and Yale reunions throughout the years. In 1949, Jim began a -30-year career at Saks Fifth Avenue as Assistant to its legendary CEO, Adam Long Gimbel. In 1950, he was named General Manager of the Palm Beach and South Hampton stores, and in 1951, he went to San Francisco to open and manage Saks Fifth Avenue, San Francisco. He was named Vice President and Regional Manager for Northern California where he opened additional Saks Fifth Avenue stores in California. Retiring from Saks Fifth Avenue in 1980, Jim was named President and CEO of the Medical Research Institute of San Francisco and in 1982, Jim co-founded the "Saks Oil Company" which became Century Oil and Gas Corp., a NASDAQ company, on which he served as Chairman of the Board. Jim was also an early investor and sat on the Board of Directors of Gap Stores, Inc. and as a business consultant, he worked for Neiman-Marcus, Esprit, Aca Joe, and the New Century Chamber Orchestra. Jim was Trustee Emeritus and 60-plus year Board Member of the San Francisco Ballet, its President, Chairman of its Board, and Co-chairman of "The Campaign for the New Ballet Building", which was instrumental in saving the San Francisco Ballet from bankruptcy. In 1964 and 1965, he brought his friends Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev to dance with the San Francisco Ballet. In 1969, he arranged a week-long performance with the New York State Theatre at Lincoln Center. Jim was Vice Chairman and 65-plus year Board Member of the San Francisco Zoological Society, its President and Chairman. On behalf of the Zoological Society, Jim led four safaris to Southern and Eastern Africa, as well as trips for Zoological Society Board Members and staff to the Wildlife Conservation Society (Bronx and Central Park Zoos) and the San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Park. In his honor, the Zoo named a penguin, "Ludwig," and placed a plaque at the Zoo Entrance and a viewing station overlooking the African Scene that bear his name. Until his death, Jim was Trustee Emeritus and served for more than 25 years as a Board Member of the San Francisco SPCA. Jim was a Trustee Emeritus and three-time Member of the Board of Directors of the Hamlin School, a Member of the Board of Directors of "Collectors Forum" of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and he was a member of the de Young Museum's Advisory Committee for African, Oceania and Art of the Americas. He served on the Board of Directors of Laguna Honda Hospital Volunteers, a Vice President of SPUR, Member of the University of California San Francisco Foundation, and the Yale University Development Board. Jim was a founding director and 25-year President of the Uptown Parking Corporation, founder and President of the Grant Avenue and Maiden Lane Associations and President of the San Francisco Retail Merchants Association. He established nine endowment programs in his name at: Yale University, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFSPCA), the San Francisco Zoological Society, the San Francisco Ballet, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS), the San Francisco Opera Guild, and the Thoracic Oncology Fund for Lung Cancer Research at UCSF. Jim cared deeply about politics, and served on John Kerry's Committee for President, and worked for his Yale classmate, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama when each was seeking the Presidential nomination. As a collector of African, Pre-Colum- bian, Oceanic, and Contemporary works of art, he donated many pieces to the de Young Museum, the Cantor Museum of Art at Stanford University, the Oakland Museum of Art, and the Yale University Art Museum. An admirer of the performing arts, he was a 50-year subscriber, box holder, and supporter of the San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Ballet, and was an original subscriber of the American Conservatory Theater. Jim was a longtime member of the Burlingame Country Club, the Menlo Circus Club, the Pacific-Union Club, the Family Club, the Villa Taverna where he served as Vice President, the California Tennis Club where he served as President, the Yale Club of New York City, the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin where he served as "Officier Commandeur," and a member of the Floor Committee of the San Francisco Cotillion where his three daughters made their debuts. He loved taking photographs of friends and family at events, and would keep in touch with his wide circle of friends by sending those pictures on to them. Some of his favorites photos were: in 1964, standing with his family on the stage of the San Francisco Opera House with Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev; in 1933, standing with Babe Ruth and sitting on Lou Gehrig's lap in St. Petersburg, FL; in 1945, riding a halftrack into combat in Germany; and in 1982, playing with a baby Orangutan at the Shanghai Zoo. Jim loved tennis and played into his late 80s and he was a dedicated bridge player. He and his wife, Patsy, in 2007 won the Annual Bridge Tournament at the Burlingame Country Club. He was a voracious reader and liked to write poetry. He had a wide circle of friends, but most of all, he was a devoted family man and adored his wife, his daughters, grandchildren, stepchildren, and step-grand- children. Due to COVID-19, a small family service has been planned. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the James J. Ludwig Endowment Fund at the San Francisco Zoological Society, One Zoo Road, San Francisco, CA 94132 or to any of the other endowment funds listed above in his name.





