MacDONALD--James. (1975-2019). James Andrew MacDonald was a scientist. That's what his daughters Anthea (seven), and Astrid (three), tell people when asked what their daddy does. He was logical and practical, but also witty, funny, and loving, and as a conservation biologist, his life's work was to preserve the beautiful world that we live in. James unexpectedly passed away on November 9, 2019, with his wife, Sunny Hwang, holding his hand, and his mother Judith MacDonald, sister Elizabeth MacDonald, and brother-in-law Lennart Erickson by his side. He was loved deeply by his family and friends, colleagues at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and former classmates at Columbia and Rutgers. To honor his memory and continue his work on Earth, please send contributions to the Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org. A memorial service will be held early in the new year.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 6, 2019