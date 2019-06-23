MAHLMANN--James P., of West Windsor, NJ died on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his daughters. Jim was a Chemical Engineer for 42 years for Maxwell House at General Foods. Jim holds the patent for the first freeze dried coffee product, worked on the process for the decaffeination patent, acquired over 35 US patents, 50 foreign patents and twice won the General Food's Chairman's Award for Innovation. Services are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019