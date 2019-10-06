MALM--Dr. James Royal. Passed away peacefully at 94 on September 21st, Amelia Island, FL. He was a pioneer in pediatric cardiac surgery, serving 26 years as the Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Columbia Presbyterian and past president of the New York Thoracic Society and American Association of Thoracic Surgery. A proud graduate of Princeton '47 and Columbia P&S '49, he served as a Medical Officer on the USS Philippines during the Korean War. An avid sportsman, he retired with his wife Constance Brooks Malm to Martha's Vineyard in 1991. He predeceased and is deeply missed by his wife of 69 years Connie; daughters, Betsy, Melissa, Karen and Sarah, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His legacy lives on with an endowed Chair at Columbia P&S in Pediatric Cardiac Medicine and Surgery and through the Babies Heart Fund where donations may be made at: www.babiesheartfund.org
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019