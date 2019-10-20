Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES MALM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MALM--James Royal, MD. The Chairman and members of the faculty of Columbia University Department of Surgery mourn the passing of Dr. James Royal Malm; our esteemed colleague and mentor who died peacefully in Florida, on September 21, 2019. He was 94 years. Professor Emeritus of Surgery, Dr. Malm spent over 40 years at Columbia, graduating from the College of Physicians and Surgeons (P&S) in 1949, completing his surgical residency training and thoracic fellowship at Columbia-Presbyter- ian Hospital, and serving on the faculty until his retirement in 1991. During his tenure, he was an Attending Surgeon at Presbyterian Hospital, the first Chief of the Cardiac Surgical Service, and later Chief of the Thoracic and Cardiac Surgical Service. He made extraordinary contributions in the field of cardiac and thoracic surgery as a clinician, teacher and mentor, helping set the standards for future generations in education and training. Those he trained remember him as an outstanding mentor, always available for advice and support and a wonderful role model. In 1996, he was honored by Columbia University College of P&S with the Distinguished Service Award. A pioneer in surgery for congenital heart disease, he proved that tetralogy of Fallot could be corrected with low mortality, and with his colleague Dr. Frederick O. Bowman, developed a management approach that became the standard of care for the treatment of this condition. His expertise and innovative approach to complex heart disease benefited thousands of children in his care, and was an inspiration to those who trained under him. His legacy will live on due to the efforts of one grateful family who speared the founding of The Babies Heart Fund in 1986, and the creation of the James R. Malm, MD, Professorship of Pediatric Cardiovascular Medicine and Surgery in the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, in 2018. An active member in national and international surgical societies, Dr. Malm was President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, and the New York Society for Thoracic Surgery, and served on several editorial boards. As a member of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and Residency Review Committee in Thoracic Surgery, he helped develop national standards for thoracic surgery education and training programs. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Connie, four daughters, Betsy M. Holdsworth, Melissa, Karen and Sarah Malm, six grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. We offer our condolences to the entire Malm family. Donations in Dr. Malm's memory can be directed to, The Babies Heart Fund, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, c/o Sarah Hansen, 516 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032.



Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019

