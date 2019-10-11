MARRIN--James Michael. Jim passed away peacefully at his home in East Marion, NY on September 29, 2019. He lived 76 years in service of the Law and of God. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted family, including fiancee Margaret Lankow, children John Marrin and Helena T.M. Grant and adoring granddaughter Belle. A memorial service will be held 11am on October 12th at St. Agnes Church in Greenport, NY. Please make donations to East End Hospice or St. Agnes Church.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019