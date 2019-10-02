JAMES MCCORMACK

McCORMACK--James, (86), a longtime resident of Garden City, on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Virgina nee Cibellis Loving father of James M. (Sherry), Brian (Sherrie), Douglas and Pearse (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of James P., Michael, Allison, Katy, John, Michaela, Bridget, Keely, and Aidan. Long-serving Executive with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and former Vice Chairman of the NASD Board (now Finra). Memorial Mass, Friday 10:30am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY and Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019
