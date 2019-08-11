McENTEER--James, journalist, wanderer, scholar, university professor and the sweetest lover and father died July 31, 2019. He was 74. James lived exuberantly and wrote incisively throughout the US and Mexico, Western Africa, Southeast Asia and high in the Andes. His prolific writing career featured articles, essays, poetry, fiction and books that include Deep in The Heart: The Texas Tendency in American Politics. He was brilliant, beloved and made us laugh. We will miss him so. Full obituary and memorial details: tributes.com/ jamesmcenteer.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019