JAMES MCGARRY
McGARRY--James. January 29, 1930 - October 25, 2020, of Larchmont, NY, passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2020 at White Plains Hospital. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Jim attended Regis High School, studied at CCNY and graduated from St. John's Law School. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Jim served as a Wills, Estates and Trust Attorney, President of The Alice Tully Foundation and Board Member of The Tony Patino Fellowship. He also donated his expertise to Regis High School. Jim is survived by his wife, sister, six children and eleven grandchildren. Visitation on October 28 from 5-8pm at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont, NY. For complete obituary go to JJFFH.COM


Published in New York Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
