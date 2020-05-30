JAMES MCLEAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McLEAN--James J, MD, age 94 was born in Brooklyn, NY and died at home in Bryant Pond, Maine on May 23rd. Survived by wife RoseMary, six daughters, three sons, their spouses, and eighteen grandchildren. He was a genuine intellectual and served as Director of Medicine at teaching hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania and Saudi Arabia. A graduate of Manhattan College and Georgetown University School of Medicine, he was Board certified in Internal Medicine, a Diplomate, and a Fellow of the American College of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved