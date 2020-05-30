McLEAN--James J, MD, age 94 was born in Brooklyn, NY and died at home in Bryant Pond, Maine on May 23rd. Survived by wife RoseMary, six daughters, three sons, their spouses, and eighteen grandchildren. He was a genuine intellectual and served as Director of Medicine at teaching hospitals in New York, Pennsylvania and Saudi Arabia. A graduate of Manhattan College and Georgetown University School of Medicine, he was Board certified in Internal Medicine, a Diplomate, and a Fellow of the American College of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store