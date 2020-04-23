McMAHON--Dr. James Died on April 19, 2020, in his home in Manhattan with family by his side. He was 83. James was born in the Bronx and graduated from Xavier High School, Fordham University and Adelphi University's Psychology graduate program. He was a talented Psychologist and Psychotherapist, and published author of four books. Loving husband to Lijuan Niu, who devotedly and tirelessly cared for him in life and throughout his illness. Loving father of five children and eight grandchildren, he also leaves behind his sister, Patricia O'Kane, and eight nieces and nephews. He wrote to us, "I loved all of you always and never took my arms from around you. I have had a wonderful life and you have all been the best part." Ours hearts are broken and we love and miss you so very much. We will carry you with us every day. Unitarian ceremony and gathering to be held at a later time.



