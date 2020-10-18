MOORE--James C., 78, passed away October 12, 2020 after a short illness. Jim was born in 1942 in New York City, the oldest of eight children of Roslin (Kennedy) and Harry Moore. An Air Force Colonel, he served in VietNam ending his 29 year career at the United Nations then worked as a financial advisor on Hilton Head Island. Jim earned degrees from Fairfield, Marquette, Oklahoma, and Juris Doctor from Catholic University of America. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years Fern (Enders) Moore, his daughters Sarah (Patrick) George, Jennifer (Robert) McCarthy, Kathryn Perlman and eight grandchildren. A memorial service is planned in Quoque.





