MORAKIS--James A., died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 84. His courageous decade-plus long battle with cancer has finally ended, leaving behind his three sons and their families, each devoted to their Papou: Lee and Laura (New York City), and their daughters Olivia and Claire; Todd and Diane (Singapore), and their daughter Mia; finally Jay and Nicole (New York City), and their daughters Alexia and Sydney, along with son Jagger. He is also survived by his brother, John (UJ), Framingham, MA. Wake services will be held Friday, May 3, 5pm to 9pm at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. Funeral services to be held the following morning, Saturday, May 4, 9am at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 319 East 74 St., New York, NY. Burial services to be Monday morning, May 6, 10am at the Morakis family grave, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA, preceded by a viewing at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA, Sunday night, May 5, 4pm to 6pm. Known as "Juju" by his extended family, James lived life to the fullest. His 30-plus year career at Exxon Corporation saw him reach the pinnacle of the global public affairs industry, having been directly involved in some of the most significant events in the second half of the 20th century. During that time, he also married his beloved wife, Betty, and raised three sons who have an unbreakable bond. This world was a better place while Jim lived, but now he gets to rest in peace alongside Betty.



