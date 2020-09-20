JAMES MORIARTY

MORIARTY--James P. James was born in Hoboken, NJ to Mary and Dr. J. Moriarty. James passed away September 21, 2019. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps. Survived by his beloved Barbara, children and grandchildren. James served as Mayor of Dumont, NJ. In 1988-1991, James defeated his incumbent by two votes after a historical mayoral tie and recount vote. He was nicknamed Landslide Jim, always explaining why your vote counts.





