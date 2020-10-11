JAMES MORLEY

MORLEY--James William, July 12, 1921 - September 27, 2020. Survived by his three children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara, his brother, and a granddaughter. Jim devoted his life to teaching, research and writing on Japan at Columbia University. In 1984, he was awarded the Order of the Sacred Treasure Second Class by the Japanese government for his contribution to U.S. - Japan relations. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, colleagues, students, and family. For guestbook visit: www.everettfuneral.com