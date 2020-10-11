1/
JAMES MORLEY
{ "" }
MORLEY--James William, July 12, 1921 - September 27, 2020. Survived by his three children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara, his brother, and a granddaughter. Jim devoted his life to teaching, research and writing on Japan at Columbia University. In 1984, he was awarded the Order of the Sacred Treasure Second Class by the Japanese government for his contribution to U.S. - Japan relations. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, colleagues, students, and family. For guestbook visit: www.everettfuneral.com


Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
