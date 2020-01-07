MORTON--James Parks. The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine mourns the death of The Very Rev. James Parks Morton, our illustrious Dean Emeritus. Dean Morton, who served as 7th Dean of the Cathedral from 1972-1997, was a major figure, not only in the life of the Cathedral, but also in the life of the entire Episcopal Church. He made noteworthy contributions to the city and the nation, and he was a singular figure in bringing people of different religions into respectful dialogue. We hold his wife Pamela, the rest of the Morton family, and all who loved them, in our hearts and prayers. The Rt. Rev. Andrew ML Dietsche, Bishop The Rt. Rev. Clifton Daniel III, Dean Frank Brown, President Mary Jane Brock, Secretary Bruce Paulsen, Vice President David Gordon, Treasurer The Board of Trustees, The Chapter and Staff



