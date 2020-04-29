Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judge James Martin Munley, of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, passed away on March 22, 2020 in Scranton at the age of 83. He was the son of the late PA State Representatives Robert Munley and Marion L. Munley.

Judge Munley's judicial service spanned over 42 years, sitting as Court of Common Pleas Judge in Scranton, Pennsylvania from 1978 until 1998 when President William J. Clinton nominated him to the federal court. While on the federal court he presided on occasion as visiting judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

After graduating from the University of Scranton, he proudly joined the U.S. Army serving in Schweinfurt, Germany with the illustrious 30th Infantry, 3rd Division - the Rock of the Marne. Following his military service, he earned a law degree at Temple University School of Law. Judge Munley pursued advanced legal studies at Harvard Law School and participated in national security seminars at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

As a trial judge, Judge Munley ruled on many significant cases in his career, including Ragona v. Preate, an early case acknowledging a person's "right to die" that became the model for Pennsylvania's living-will law; and Lozano v. City of Hazleton, which concerned a local ordinance that regulated undocumented immigrants and restricted their employment and housing. Judge Munley found the ordinance violated the U.S. Constitution. His opinion, which was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, was instrumental in stemming the tide of anti-immigrant ordinances in the nation. Munley was presented with a Doctorate of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa, from Marywood University in part for this noteworthy decision.

Appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, he served as a member and chair of the Judicial Inquiry and Review Board, a board that oversees the conduct of all judges in the state, the State and Federal Relations Committee, and the state Board of Law Examiners.

Judge Munley loved and respected his work on both the county and federal courts. He lived each day by the credo he pledged in 1977 when he first ran for judge, "I Promise to be a Good Judge." For 42 years he truly was a good judge, treating lawyers and parties who came before him with fairness and dignity, always.

